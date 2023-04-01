Ahmadiyya congratulates Tinubu, urges him to deliver on campaign promises

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria has congratulated the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following the Presidential election of February 25, 2023.

This was contained in a congratulatory message signed by the Ami National Head), of the Jama’at, Alhajj Barrister AbdulAzeez Alatoye Folorunso, who urged Tinubu to fulfill his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Acknowledging the various laudable achievements of the current President Muhammadu Buhari, Ahmadiyya told the President-elect that there are still challenges confronting the nation in certain areas.

In the message entitled: “Congratulatory and Goodwill Message”, Ahmadiyya partly said: “As we extend our deep goodwill to Your Excellency, we equally deem it significant to crave the indulgence of Your Excellency to note that, whereas the great strides recorded by the current administration of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) in various sectors of the Nigerian nation are remarkable and positive, there is, however, no doubt that more is still needed to be done to tackle decisively several lingering challenges confronting the nation, particularly, in the areas of security, economy, fight against corruption, poverty alleviation, unemployment and national cohesion and solidarity of the Nigerian State.

“Importantly, however, being cognizant of the fact that governance is a continuous process and national development a progressive endeavour, and bearing in mind the antecedents of Your Excellency as an age-long distinguished democrat with a commitment to national development, we would like to optimistically implore that the upcoming administration of Your Excellency, christened on the RENEWED HOPE mantra, would have to frontally decimate the aforementioned perennial challenges through the enthronement of good governance, absolute justice, rule of law, and commitment to democratic dictates and values for national development, progress, unity, peace and security.

“As an Islamic religious organization, our forgoing recommendation is against the background of the Islamic teachings and imperatives that, “Verily, Allah commands you to make over the trusts to those entitled to them, and that, when you administer among people, you administer with justice. And surely excellent is that with which Allah admonishes you! Verily, Allah is All-Hearing, All-Seeing,” (Qur’an, 4:59).

“Also, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be on him) declared: “The best of your leaders are those whom you love and who love you, and who invoke Allah’s blessings upon you and you invoke His blessings upon them. And the worst of your leaders are those whom you hate and they hate you, and whom you curse and they curse you,” (Sahih Muslim).

“Whereas we humbly hope that Your Excellency would deploy your unwavering political will towards ensuring that good governance is realized in all ramifications of governmental endeavours, we are pleased to assure of our readiness to support the administration of Your Excellency with goodwill and prayer, and through continued discharge of our civic responsibilities to the Nigerian State.

“May I, once again, seek the indulgence of Your Excellency to keep Your Excellency abreast of the fact that, as a faith-based missionary organization established in Nigeria since 1916, and with hundreds of thousands of members spread across all corners of the country, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria has had a long history of remarkable contributions to national development of the country through the moral and spiritual reformation of the citizens and provision of educational, medical, social and humanitarian services to the people and the nation, irrespective of their religious, ethnic and gender backgrounds. We are poised to take this to greater heights.

“Finally, it is our heartfelt prayer that may Allah the Almighty strengthen Your Excellency with sound health, good spirit and will power, and facilitate the upcoming administration with all necessary facilities towards achieving good governance for national development, prosperity and peace”.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng