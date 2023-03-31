Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

HRH Hon. Igwe kelvin Ama Etonihu visits Ndigbo in Abule–ado over attacks by thugs after the Gubernatorial /Assembly election in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... HRH. Igwe Emmanuel; Oputa Obie Ndigbo HRH Hon Igwe kelvin  Ama Etonihu;  Nigerian actor, movie producer, Diamond Okechi; Chairman Oteyi Garden Estate, Abule Ado,  Chief Maduka Dilibe; Nigerian comedian Afamefuna Klint Igwemba  (aka Klint da Drunk)  and others .during a visit by igwe kelvin Etonihu, over an attack by Thugs to  Ndigbo after the Gubernatorial /assembly election in Lagos State.  on 25/3/2023... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
786
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Chief Tony Asuzu with Oputa Obie igbo, HRH Hon Igwe kelvin  Ama Etonihu, during their visit to. Console the Igbo people in, Oteyi  Garden Estate Abule – ado. Festac Extension, over the attack of some Thugs on Ndigbo after the Gubernatorial /assembly election in Lagos State.

Cross section of Ndigbo in Oteyi  Garden Estate Abule – ado Festac Extension during the visit.

L-r…CEO. Chillers Hotel and Suites,  Alhaji Adeshina Hussein Teslim popularly known as Adeshina Okanlomo and with Oputa Obie Ndigbo, HRH Hon Igwe kelvin  Ama Etonihu.

L-r… Mr Kazim Taiwo ; CEO. Chillers Hotel and Suites, Alhaji Adeshina Hussein Teslim popularly known as Adeshina Okanlomo; Oputa Obie ndigbo, HRH Hon Igwe kelvin Ama Etonihu and Chief Tony Asuzu, during the visit of Igwe Etonihu, to Ndigbo concerning the attacks are said to be connected to the outcome of the 2023 Gubernatorial /assembly election in Lagos State… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9097 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 31, 2023

Closing Ceremony of the 5th int’l trade fair , Power,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 30, 2023

Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun / Ijedodo, Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi,…

1 of 292