HRH Hon. Igwe kelvin Ama Etonihu visits Ndigbo in Abule–ado over attacks by thugs after the Gubernatorial /Assembly election in Lagos

L-r… Chief Tony Asuzu with Oputa Obie igbo, HRH Hon Igwe kelvin Ama Etonihu, during their visit to. Console the Igbo people in, Oteyi Garden Estate Abule – ado. Festac Extension, over the attack of some Thugs on Ndigbo after the Gubernatorial /assembly election in Lagos State.

Cross section of Ndigbo in Oteyi Garden Estate Abule – ado Festac Extension during the visit.

L-r…CEO. Chillers Hotel and Suites, Alhaji Adeshina Hussein Teslim popularly known as Adeshina Okanlomo and with Oputa Obie Ndigbo, HRH Hon Igwe kelvin Ama Etonihu.

L-r… Mr Kazim Taiwo ; CEO. Chillers Hotel and Suites, Alhaji Adeshina Hussein Teslim popularly known as Adeshina Okanlomo; Oputa Obie ndigbo, HRH Hon Igwe kelvin Ama Etonihu and Chief Tony Asuzu, during the visit of Igwe Etonihu, to Ndigbo concerning the attacks are said to be connected to the outcome of the 2023 Gubernatorial /assembly election in Lagos State… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

