VP Shettima decorates Egbetokun as new acting IGP

ARINZE NWAFOR with agency report

Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima has decorated Kayode Egbetokun as the new acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Shettima decorated the new acting IGP at his office in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Formerly a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), President Bola Tinubu appointed Egbetokun to replace IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Monday.

Egbetokun hails from Ogun State and was born on 4th September 1964.

He enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP (Course 16) on 3 March 1990.

Egbetokun’s service in the Police Force has spanned more than three decades.

He served as a Police Area Commander in Osogbo, Osun State and Gusau, Zamfara State.

Egbetokun was a former chief security officer to the then governor of Lagos state, Tinubu.

Egbetokun has served in other positions in the Police Force, including as the Commander of Rapid Response Squad, Lagos and the Squadron Commander, Mopol 5, Benin, Benin City.

He also served as the Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Fraud Unit, FCT Command, Abuja; and Chief Superintendent of Police, Administration, Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

His last role in the police before the latest appointment was to head the Criminal Investigations Department in Abuja.

Egbetokun’s decoration was witnessed by his wife, a few police officers and other public officers and politicians.

The politicians in attendance include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.