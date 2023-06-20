Ogun Assembly Speaker re-elected

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

The Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo and a member representing Ifo State Constituency II was re-elected Speaker of the 10th Assembly on Tuesday.

This was at the proclamation of the assembly by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun , Hon. Oluomo was elected unopposed during the sitting.

Also, Hon. Ajayi Bolanle Latifat was elected the Deputy Speaker.

Hon Bakare from Ijebu Ode nominated the deputy speaker and was seconded by Hon Kaka.

She was also elected unopposed.

