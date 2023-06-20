Gov Nwifuru swears-in 35 Commissioners, Chief of Staff, SSAs and SAs

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has sworn in 35 newly appointed Commissioners, Chief of Staff, Prof Emmanuel Echegu, Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants.

The new Commissioners include Engr Stanley Lebechi Mbam (Works/Transport, Dr. Ben Uruchi (Attorney General), Mr. Jude Chikadibia Okpor (Information/Orientation, Prof Omari Omaka (Tertiary Education), and Mrs Nkechinyere Iyioku (Agriculture) among others.

Administering the oath of office on the appointees on Tuesday, Governor Nwifuru charged them to take responsibility effectively.

“I am delighted over the swearing-in of Commissioners, Principal Officers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.

“This is not political patronage but a call to duty, our desire to assemble those we think that can do the work”

Nwifuru warned that the administration would not condone lapses on the part of any of the appointees.

“If I come to your office, if I see lapses you are leaving the next moment”

Earlier in a remark, the Permanent Secretary/Solicitor General Ministry of Justice Barr Albert Aloh, said that Section 192 Sub-Section 1 of the 1999 Constitution created the office of Commissioners.

“The Section created that Commissioners shall be screened, in compliance with this Provision, the Governor selected this team and forwarded their names to the State House of Assembly.

“Section 194 of the 1999 Constitution provided that any appointee shall be subjected to the oath of office and Allegiance ”

Out of the 35 Commissioners, five of them are women namely Mrs Ann Anigwe (Human Capital Development), Mrs Chinwe Okah (Budget /Planning), Barr Felicia Nwankpuma (Women Affairs), Ngọzi Obichukwu (Aviation) and Mrs Nkechinyere Iyioku (Agriculture).

In a similar development, the incumbent Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ebonyi State Council Mr Tony Nwizi, was equally sworn in as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor.

