Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Vanguard Personality of the year Award in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
Aremo Olusegun Osoba,Former Governor of Ogun state[2r]Presenting Governor of the year award to Mr Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state[2l] his wife Kafayat Oyetola[left[while]Chairman of the occassion looks on Obong Victor Attah. during the 2021 Vanguard Personality of the year Award in Lagos.
44
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Energy  ICON of the year award Dr Ambrose Bryant Orjiako received Vanguard   award   from first Lady of Edo State Mrs. Betty Obaseki.

L-r…Representative of   Arch Margaret Benson-Idahosa, Rev Chris Ubamadu received Lifetime Achievement award from Dr Bode Olajumoke.

L-r… Deputy Governor of Ogun State Engr (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Vanguard Governor of the year award Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun with his award  and Chairman/CEO Skymit Limited Mr. Olutayo Ayeni.

L-r …Vanguard Innovator of the year award Mr Azibaola Emmanuel Robert  received award from First lady of Osun State  Kafayat Oyetola.

L-r…Former Director General of NIMASA Mr. Dakuku Peterside ,with Energy Vanguard   ICON of the year award Dr Ambrose Bryant Orjiako.

From left: Mr Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo state; Mrs Rita Amuka and Mr Sam Amuka, Publisher of Vanguard newspaper during the 2021 Vanguard Personality of the year Award in Lagos.

L-r … Gen. Ike Omar Sanda Nwachukwu  received Outstanding Lifetime Achievement award from Dr Bode Olajumoke.

Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi presenting Vanguard Public Icon of the year Award to Bashir Jamoh, DG NIMASA. during the 2021 Vanguard Personality of the year Award in Lagos.

L-r… President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN)  Engr Dr Elizabeth Eterigho; Mrs. Stella  Robert her husband winner of Innovator of the year award Mr  Azibaola Emmanuel Robert , former president of APWEN  Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye , during the during the 2021 Vanguard Personality of the year Award in Lagos on 20/5/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6812 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, May 24, 2022

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, May 23, 2022

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, May 20, 2022

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, May 19, 2022

1 of 170