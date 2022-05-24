Miss Nwaogu advocates establishment of book clubs

COMFORT EKELEME

A 17year-old author, Miss Ijeoma Benita Nwaogu, has said that her major reason for publishing three books at a time was to revive the dwindling reading culture among teenagers in Nigeria, The books are: ‘A Twiddle in Kismet, Dear Diary and Notes From My Hear.

The teenage years are known to be some of the most disturbing or worrisome years for many people, but for Miss Nwaogu who graduated from Dominican, Lagos, writing is a passion and a talent she would not want to drop.

Speaking during the launch of her three books in Lagos, Miss Nwaogu, who started writing at the age of five, stressed the need for more book clubs both in schools and non-governmental organisations, to enable children engage themselves with reading, writing, in order to promote reading culture.

She said with the necessary support and promotion by parents, the society and government, there would be more writers growing up in the society.

“I feel that the government should sponsor some programs in schools, churches, so that children can come together and share their thoughts and pen down something to bring out a book. They should also promote this kind of writing ambition among children, not only music and other parts of the industry that most children feel they can be in.

“My writing ambition started as a competition between my sister and I, and whoever finishes first, gets to show our mum whatever we have written, and from there I fell in love with writing. Before then, I was someone who loves listening to stories. Immediately I started reading fluently, I was able to start putting words together, from there I started writing little stories, and I continued with that passion even till my primary school days, and I was able to put together a book.

“The first one titled ‘The Lost Girl’, even though we had some errors, it was taken for editing. Looking at it, you will be able to grab the main story of what was behind the book and see that it was actually written by a child,” she said.

Reviewing one of the books, ‘Notes From My Heart, Author of Ẹ̀fọ́ Rírò & Other Stories’, Iquo Diana Abasi, Miss Nwaogu is one among the teenagers who have distinguished herself and deserves heavy applause for this feat.

According to her, one starts reading the poems in ‘Notes From My Heart’ with the mind-set that the author is an uncommon youth. But that is not all.

She said, the book unveils the startling reality that this youth is as pre-occupied with world issues as much as the next poet, adding that she writes about those issues with clarity of thought that is a delight to read.

According to her, the book is partitioned five ways, with each section covering distinct issues; except for sections 3 and 4 which segue into each other and blend so well that they could have been one section.

A writer, Mr. Pelu Awofeso who reviewed one of the books, ‘A Twiddle in Kismet’ said the book is a play about two family friends who gave birth to their children on the same day, and later became enemies which led to separation in time and space.

“It is a very touching story and I commend Ijeoma, the author for sitting and thinking of such. As touching as it was, it is also very instructive teach whoever is reading that there is so much that destiny has for all of us.

“Also it speaks to something we have notices in Nigeria, our penchant for tribalism, we often put down people from other ethnic groups, which is not necessarily nice,” he said.

Mr Awofeso who said he is very impressed by the author, who already has written five books in the last 17 years, maintained that ijeoma is someone teenagers should take inspirations from.

Mother of the author, Dr Mary Nwaogu noted that Ijeoma has been a story teller right from childhood.

According to her, Ijeoma who is a science student is coping excellently well with literature, adding that her West African Examination (WAEC) results was excellent.

“Literature is not disturbing her; it will not pose any distractions for her. She is going into psychiatric and I don’t see any distraction in that,” she said.

Dr. Ijeoma who maintained that the reading culture is still low among teenagers, said there is need to make children’s books colourful in order to make it attractive.

Also speaking, Chairman of Association of Nigerian Authors Lagos Chapter, Engr. Ifeanyichukwu Avajah said it is important for more people to engage the book instead to hiding them in their shelve.

“Within the association of Nigerian authors, Lagos state Chapter, we engage each other’s work more, we buy copies of the book, we read the books and share commentary of our perception with the writer, so the writer can appreciate the fact that we have been able read the work. By so doing, there would be a richer culture of reading and value addition.

“Ijeoma is a member of our association and we are supporting her efforts, we encourage her and we hope that more people will also read the book.

“ There is a need for us to have libraries in every local government in Lagos state in order to increase the reading culture among the youths,” he said.

