Vandalism and destruction of property in Adamawa state

In a shocking incident in Adamawa State, a group of men allegedly identified as PDP thugs vandalized a campaign office donated by Adamu Garba II, a chieftain of the APC and CEO of IPI Group Limited, (a tech conglomerate) for the Tinubu-Shettima 2023 political activities in Yola-North LGA. The campaign office, which had been decorated to perfection, was targeted under the instructions of the party leaders, according to the reports.

Eyewitnesses have revealed that the men were armed and openly defaced the office by smashing glass windows and doors. The incident has been reported to the Nigerian police force, and an investigation has been initiated to bring the culprits to justice.

The donors, Mr. Adamu Garba II, a Nigerian entrepreneur, IT expert, business consultant, and politician, expressed his disappointment and anger. In his statement, he condemned the act and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

Many have condemned the act, calling it undemocratic and uncivilized. It is unacceptable to indulge in vandalism and destruction of property, especially in a democratic society where we cherish free speech and the right to political activities. The incident has caused outrage among the people of Adamawa State and has been condemned by politicians, business leaders, and members of the general public.

The campaign office, which was situated in Yola-North LGA, was the best-decorated office in Adamawa State, according to reports. This incident will have a ripple effect on the election campaign activities in the state, and it remains to be seen how the political parties will respond to this act of vandalism.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng