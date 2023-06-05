Tinubu: Apantaku led NASSLAF throws challenge over unity, NASS

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Chairman of the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum NASSLAF (Southwest Caucus), Mr Biodun Apantaku has set an agenda for the newly inaugurated Federal Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a congratulatory message issued in Abuja on Monday and made available to the Media Apantaku, while acknowledging the ” never say die” and fighting spirits of the newly unveiled president, said his track records as Governor of Lagos State speak volume and a great indication that “Nigeria is going to witness unprecedented and accelerated progress as far as people’s affirmed national growth is concerned”

Extolling the leadership virtues of Tinubu, Apantaku said his pan nationalist quality which stands him out, could be attested to by many, adding that, ” it’s this great quality of your ability to relate with people of diverse ethnic nationalities that I want the President to implore in ensuring the dangerously thickening division among the people of the country is speedily and carefully addressed”

Stating his belief in Tinubu to rescue Nigeria and improve on the successes of the immediate past administration, Apantaku stressed that “the major thing capable of frustrating the good plans of Tinubu for Nigeria is the noticeable division among diverse interests in the country”, submitting however that ” with love and unity of purpose among the various People in the country, in four years, Nigerians would have reasons to thank God for the day Tinubu assumed leadership of the country”

To this end, Apantaku enjoined all and sundary to cooperate with the new government in unifying the country, a feat he said has so far, largely eluded previous governments in the country”

To this end, Apantaku implored Tinubu and the All Progressive Congress (APC) being the ruling party, to ensure no crack is recorded in the installation of a new leadership of the National Assembly , concluding that, if sustainable unity must be achieved in the country, “unity among National Assembly players is not negotiable, irrespective of parties”.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng