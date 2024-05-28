Uzodinma to Imo youths on Children’s Day: We’re dedicated to your welfare

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo , Ibrahim Qadri,Lagos, Victor Duruamaku and Cosmas Chukwu ,Enugu

Governor Hope Uzodimma has assured the Children in Imo State in particular and their counterparts all over the country, that his government is committed to supporting them in every possible way to achieve their fullest potential in life.

Governor Uzodimma has also assured the Children that his government will continue to create an enabling environment that is badly needed by them, as future leaders of the country, to be what they want to be in a positive way.

The Governor’s reassuring comments were part of his good will message to commemorate May 27, a day set aside for Children globally, and marked with pomp and circumstance in Nigeria.

Taking to his social media platform, Governor Uzodimma counselled that it is important we celebrate our Children, not just on May 27, but every day.

His words: “To our Children, as you celebrate today, remember that your dreams are the building blocks of tomorrow’s successes. We are dedicated to supporting you in every possible way, building an environment where you can achieve your fullest potential.

“Therefore, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to all Imo Children for they are indeed blessings from God and embody the hope for our future. It is imperative that we celebrate them not just today, but every day, acknowledging their potential and nurturing their growth.

“My administration has introduced several policies and programmes designed to shape the future of our children, ensuring they receive quality education, healthcare, and a safe environment to thrive.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to implementing measures that guarantee their safety and overall well-being. Happy Children’s Day!”

.As Lagos enrolls 11,957 out-of-school children

In the same vein , Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Monday said that his administration had, through its Project Zero Programme, helped 11,957 children who were out-of-school get back to their studies.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, made this known at the Children’s Day celebration parade and rally held at Police College, Ikeja.

Recounting some of the efforts in place for children to go to school, he stated that nine new schools had been added in busy and remote areas, adding that these new schools now had 4,588 students, with 2,310 girls and 2,278 boys.

“We have also improved many existing schools, completing over 1,500 projects that include building, renovating, and providing new furniture,” he said.

The governor noted that school safety was also very important, therefore, it had prioritised security in all public schools.

He said that public schools are now secured with fences, CCTV cameras, and other safety measures, noting that it was working closely with security agencies to keep students safe.

“For our older students, we have hired over 2,000 new teachers in subjects like STEM, History, Yoruba, French, and Geography since May 2023,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the new Digital Situation Room had also been put in place to keep track of how well schools are doing and make sure everything ran smoothly.

“Furthermore, we have partnered with companies like Nigerdock, Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) which have generously donated classrooms and other resources to our schools.

“These partnerships help us ensure you get the best education possible,” he said.

The governor charged children to continue to dream big, strive for goals and surpass imagination, assuring them that his administration would continue to advocate the mantra, “No Child Is Left Behind”.

He stressed that the state government was fully committed to providing the children with the environment, skills, opportunities and security to achieve their dreams.

“We are also helping you develop skills for the future, providing paths to success based on what you’re good at.

“Our work is ongoing, and we are committed to giving you the tools and knowledge you need to succeed,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor explained that the yearly celebration was about rededicating government’s responsibilities to the children, by preparing them for the challenges of the future in the ever-changing and increasingly competitive world.

He stressed that the 2024 theme: “Advocate for Children: Policies & Actions that Protect and Support Children’s Well-being”, encouraged all to speak up, take action, always stay safe, happy and thriving.

Earlier, Mr Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, Commissioner, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, implored the children to sustain excellence in their academic and co-curricular activities, describing them as the future of the state and nation.

Alli-Balogun, who applauded Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration for its commitment to the education sector, also acknowledged the role of teachers in mentoring the children.

According to him, the administration of Mr Governor had invested enormously in the education sector by providing all that the children need and putting them at the children’s disposal.

“The entire education family of Lagos State appreciate you for your passion and investment in the future of all the children of Lagos State.

“Especially, your efforts at ensuring a level playing ground for all to nurture and grow their knowledge in pursuit of a better tomorrow.

“It is imperative to note that your immense support for the education sector and the mileage covered are legendary. Thank you for being a father and we appreciate all you do for us as a sector,” the commissioner said.

He urged the children to rise up to their true potentials and to effectively use all that had been provided to their advantage.

“We equally acknowledge the role of our teachers in mentoring these children, you are indeed nation builders and we salute your commitment, diligence and dedication,” Alli-Balogun said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the children’s day celebration was the symbolic registration of nursery and primary one pupils to public schools administered by the deputy governor.

.Adeleke distributes 1,000 piggy bank, school materials

However, As part of activities to mark the 2024 Children’s day, a special assistant to Governor Adeleke, Olanoyi Akinloye, has distributed piggy bank and educational materials to no fewer than 1,000 students in the Ayedaade local government of Osun State.

Speaking at the evet tagged ‘Importance of Finacial Intelligence for Children’, Akinloye emphasized on the need for students to exhibit saving habits, adding that it can be achieved by controlling consumption.

Akinloye held that the program is not only to commiserate with children but also to give financial, technological and craft training.

He explained that, “We tagged the programme of today ‘Importance of Finacial Intelligence for Children’, we did a quick analysis some time ago and we discovered that the economic crisis was a result of low savings from people and that is why we are trying to instil the habit of savings into the children.”

Akinloye opined that “If we can control consumption to have good savings, you will agree with me that the economy is going to be robust and unnecessary frivolities are going to be cut off.

“By the gesture of today, it will encourage them for the future. We are having technological and craft training for them too. We are not just telling them to save but we are teaching them on what they can do to make money and not spend it all.”

He added that “We have over 1000 students that are benefiting from this project. A lot of things are going on for students in the state, my governor is a talk-and-do person, By September, people will start seeing the plans of the government.”

.Gov Mbah commits to prioritizing children’s welfare

Similarly, The Enugu State governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has restated administration’s commitment to prioritizing the rights, welfare, education, security, and safety of children in the state.

The assurances were contained in a press statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Mainstream Media, Dan Nwomeh, on Monday in Enugu, marking the 2024 Children’s Day.

According to the statement, “the governor is especially focused on protecting the rights of every child and making sure children of school age have access to high quality basic education, which will inspire them to express their creativity in science, technology, art, and music, and make their voices heard in the society.

“Children are an essential part of our society. Without them, there will not be transition to a greater tomorrow. They mirror the outlook of our future, and the tomorrow we want to bequeath to them. We are, therefore, committed to ensuring that their rights, which are fundamental to my administration, are protected.

“Our administration has made it a point of duty to commit to the education, welfare, safety and rights of our children. This is why we are committing over 33% of this fiscal year’s budgetary allocation to their education and wellbeing. The 260 smart green schools we are building across the 260 wards in the state are part of the assurances that we want to ensure that children in the state have a bright and productive future irrespective of status, religion, sex and background,” part of the statement read.

On the theme of this year’s Children’s Day, “For every child, every right,” the governor explained that his administration was in the forefront of eliminating child labour, child trafficking, malnutrition, dislocation, or any other form of attacks, adding that no child in the state would experience a setback in their education due to their family background.

“As a way of ensuring every child in Enugu State participates in the journey to shaping a better future, our administration has placed a high priority on basic and primary education. We are not only offering quality education, we are offering a free, world-class experiential system of learning that has departed from the traditional method of education.

“We will keep listening and giving our children voices to be heard, and celebrate their talents and ingenuity,” the statement added.