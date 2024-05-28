Governance is not about statistics, Says Governor Mutfwang

…launches digital performance scorecard app

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang believed that good governance is far beyond mere rhetoric and statistics, rather than accountability and effective service delivery to the Plateau.

Governor Mutfwang assured his administration’s unwavering commitment and desire towards placing Plateau in the competitive global arena.

He made this known Monday at the official unveiling of an app for the states’ ministry department and agency (MDA) digital performance scorecard system for the Plateau state development framework (PSDF) 2023-2027, held at the strategic and results delivery office (SRDO), Rayfield, Jos.

Governor Mutfwang revealed that Plateau is second to launch the ‘DASHBOARD’ App. after the Presidency, and this was made possible through the unwavering efforts of the SRDO.

“The SRDO and the development of this App. is crucial in a time like this, because the World at large is holding on to accountability, transparency, and strategy in planning and results-driven decision-making.

“SRDO would also ensure a meaningful conceptual framework towards identifying and addressing all obstacles and challenges, tracking progress, and measuring the performance of all the MDAs and Ministries as well as develop, and implement a comprehensive development plan, set clear priorities and targets, and foster a culture of accountability.”

Governor Mutfwang further stated that the establishment of the SRDO symbolises the fulfillment of our campaign promises; particularly in our determination to ensure the ease of doing business, and promote e-governance.

According to him, it represents a leap forward in embracing digital technology which creates a government that is responsive, efficient, and results-driven oriented.

“It is in view of this that I charge the SRDO to work closely with all the MDAs and Ministries, to develop strategic plans and programs for our dear state, to set performance targets and benchmarks, provide comprehensive data-driven insights and to monitor and evaluate progress.

“Our administration is poised towards ensuring that this government effectively track,s monitors, and reports the performance of MDAs in line with our priorities.

“This, innovative move, will no doubt drive transformative excellence, ensure the seamless execution of strategic initiatives and delivery of exceptional results and empower all MDAs to reach their highest potential through innovative solutions, rigorous performance management, and a relentless focus on outcomes”, Governor Mutfwang mentioned.

Head of the SRDO, Samari Modibo, confirmed the App is aimed to encapsulates Governor Mutfwang’s three-point policy thrust agenda for sustainable development and transformation through an integrated approach of efforts by key stakeholders.