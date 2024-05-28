Trouble on the Plateau as terrorists take over 151 villages

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The coalition of Plateau State indigenous youths bodies has lamented that over 151 hamlets and villages in Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos, Mangu and Riyom Local Government of Plateau State were annexed and occupied by terrorists.

The youths decried continued unabated killings, displacement and forceful occupation of Plateau native’s land by Fulani militants.

The Plateau youths coalition raised alarm Monday while addressing newsmen at the NUJ Secretariat in Jos the state capital.

Mr. Paul Dekete, chairman of indigenous Plateau youths said they will continue crying for justice until their cry is been heard by all authorities concern.

“For several years to date, the Youths Bodies have been crying aloud and lodging complains to appropriate authorities including the Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Security, Operation Safe Haven-OPSH, National Human Rights Commission, the National Assembly and others that there is a serious under current to the unprecedented and well orchestrated terror attacks unleashed on our Hamlets, Villages and Communities with the principal motive of dispossessing us of our God-giving lands and territory.

“The agenda and strategy of the Fulani terrorists is evidenced in attacks and killings on Hamlets, Villages and Communities thereby intimidating and displacing native inhabitants, leading to the disruption of their livelihoods, paving way for the occupation of such lands and denial of access which consequentially produces ungoverned spaces and “NO-GO” areas for supposedly conquered peoples in this 21st Century!

“From our collective Community experiences, we strongly believe there is a curious connection between the areas where our people have suffered the worse forms of displacement and denial of access to the rich natural and mineral endowment of such locations”, the chairman stated.

The coalition also called on Nigerian government and the International Community to demonstrate courage and political will of getting to the root of the matter by not only identifying the occupiers of the sacked hamlets, villages and communities, but to also unravel their internal and external networks and sponsors.

Expressing strong conviction about president Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Governor Caleb Mutfwang leadership qualities, group believed the good intention which the duo has “need to be concretized through a marshall plan for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Resettlement of victims all over the affected Local Government Areas of Plateau.”

Court Fixes May 29 For Trial Of Miyetti Allah Leader

The court fixed the date after dismissing the application for bail of Bello Bodejo accused of terrorism-related offences.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, has fixed May 29 for the trial of the detained leader of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo.

The court fixed the date after dismissing the application for bail of the accused person.

At the last adjourned date, the case was fixed for ruling and commencement of trial of Bodejo but his absence in court stalled the trial from going ahead.

Shortly after the court fixed the date for trial, his counsel, Ahmed Raji, said his client is ready for trial.

He said since the court has ordered expeditious hearing in the matter, there would be no need to appeal the ruling on his bail for now.

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore leader was arrested by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for allegedly unlawfully establishing an ethnic militia group,

Kungiya Zaman Lafiya, to promote terrorism, and has been in the custody of the DIA in Abuja.

He was arraigned in March on a three counts filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), in which he was accused of violating the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

He denied all the charges.

Before the court ruled on his bail application, his lawyer pleaded with Justice Ekwo to admit his client to bail on various grounds ranging from ill health to fundamental rights but the judge dismissed the bail application.