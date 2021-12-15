Uzodimma signs VAPP Bill into law

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has signed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill into law as a birthday gift to his wife, Barr Chioma.

Uzodimma signed the bill into law on Wednesday which coincided with the First Lady’s birthday.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Vulnerable Groups, Hon Nkechi Ugwu confirmed the development alongside Mrs Nneamaka Okafor, Special Adviser on New media via their social media handles.

She said the law witnessed several criticism from some groups in the state who alleged it promoted gay rights but which was debunked by the sponsor.

The VAPP bill sponsored by the member representing Njaba state constituency, Hon (Mrs.) Uju Onwudiwe, the state assembly passed the Bill about six months ago.

The sponsor said the bill will also herald the establishment of a safe referral centre for survivors to heal from the trauma of rape.

Following the signing, cases around sexual violence will be accorded care and tact even as such cases are now criminal and can no longer be settled out of court.

Recall that Imo State has a high incidence of incestuous related rapes involving blood relatives.

Neurosurgeon, Philip Njemanze repeatedly attacked the Bill and sponsored newspaper commentaries to stop it from becoming law.

For a better society