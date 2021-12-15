Champion Newspapers Limited
Famous Nollywood Actor is dead

By Peter
Popular Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara is dead. His death was confirmed by his sister, Aya Eneli via her Twitter page on Wednesday, December 12, 2021.

Her tweet read: “My brother, Karibi Fubara, has joined the ancestral realm. I’m devastated, but not hopeless.

“He lived fully and with joy. Left a great body of work. Will be a powerful ancestor. I love you.”

“He was a warrior, now he is an angel in heaven.”

Fubara who rose to prominence after his role in ‘Before 30’ was battling with cancer.

The “God calling” actor had revealed in 2020 that he was diagnosed with cancer.

Karibi, got married to popular Nollywood fashion entrepreneur, Yolanda Okereke in 2019.

The deceased won many hearts in films in his role in the recent Smart Money Woman and God Calling.

He has also starred in several movies including, Quam’s Money, Castle and Castle,and Royal Hibiscus Hotel.

 

 

