Unknown Gunmen returns to Imo kills three NSCDC personnel on patrol 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri Unknown Gunmen Monday, staged a come back to Imo state killing three Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp(NSCDC) personnel on patrol According to information gathered the unknown Gunmen laid ambush on the personnel and attacked them and killing three of them in the early hours of Monday, March 27, 2023 The information further said that the incident happened at the market square called Ekesu market at Obiangwu community in Ngor okpala local government area in Imo state Following this development, the information went on, security operatives took over the community in search of the unknown Gunmen However, when contacted on phone, the police public relations officer, (PPRO), Mr Henry Okoye confirmed the incident saying that police operatives are in the community to fish out the unknown Gunmen He urged the people of the community to go about their business as the police is working to restore calm and normalcy in the community According to him, " investigation has commenced in the community and intensive patrols are intensified
