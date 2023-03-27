Nigerian Police arrest 781 offenders in 2023 general elections

ARINZE NWAFOR

The Nigeria Police Force said it arrested up to 781 offenders in the 2023 general election.

The police said it recorded 185 cases of electoral infractions during the presidential election and made 203 arrests.

However, on the governorship and state assembly election , the police recorded 304 electoral breaches and arrested 578 offenders.

Nigeria’s 2023 general election was held in two phases.

The presidential, senate and federal house of assembly elections were held on February 25.

On February 25, there were elements of electoral violence scattered across the country.

On the other hand, the governorship and state house of assembly election was held on March 18.

The amount of violence and election offences increased, leading to voter suppression.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba assessed the performance of the police in a meeting with police commissioners from across the states and the capital territory on Monday.

Alkali Baba stated the need for the police to be in front of the security situation in the country.

He charged them to be on alert as some political actors threaten to subvert national peace after the election.

Alkali Baba also condemned political actors who engage in ethnic profiling for political gains.

Furthermore, the IGP encouraged Nigerians to work towards national unity.