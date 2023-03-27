Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Supplementary elections to hold April 15

Latest News
By Peter
INEC
24
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed April 15 for the conduct of all outstanding governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections.

This was made known by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi on Monday.

Oyekanmi said, “Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.

“A detailed official statement will follow shortly.”

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9055 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nigerian Police arrest 781 offenders in 2023 general…

Unknown Gunmen returns to Imo kills three NSCDC personnel on…

Refutal of malicious & wicked fake news in the Social…

NDLEA arrests drug dealer with 300grams raw cocaine,…

1 of 1,483