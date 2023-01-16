Champion Newspapers Limited
Unknown gunmen invade Anambra town, abduct Naval personnel, civilians

By BISIRIYU
Unknown gunmen have abducted an operative of the Nigerian Navy in Anambra State, PRNigeria report.

The naval personnel, identified as Lt. IS Ozuowa, was kidnapped alongside some civilians, whose number could not be ascertained at press time.

He was said to have been released from NNS Ologbo last Friday for his ‘Long Course’.

PRNigeria gathered from a credible military source that Ozuowa was abducted by the gunmen at the Upper Iweka area in Onitsha.

“As at the time he was kidnapped, he sent a distress message to Slt Bomadi, the Ag BOO NOP ONITSHA.

“The Ag BOO quickly alerted own troops stationed at various checkpoints along different exit routes from Onitsha.

“Also, own QRF was deployed immediately. Efforts are ongoing to rescue the Officer”, the military source said.

However, PRNigeria gathered that other security agencies have been alerted on the incident, even as all entries and exits in Onitsha have been blocked at the time of this report, with the searching of vehicles ongoing.

