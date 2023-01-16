 2023 elections:  APC presidential Campaign Media Group meets PLWDs in Borno

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu and the Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima Media Support group, on Monday met with hundreds of People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) from various communities n Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The meeting was part of extensive strategies to mobilize support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima as well as other APC candidates to cast their votes for the party from top to bottom in the forthcoming general elections.

National Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shetyima Media support group, Comrade Mamud Mohsmnef, while speaking to journalists in Maiduguri after the meeting, Comrade Mamud Mohammed, said PLWDs in the state have resolved to rally round all the APC candidates, considering the numerous people -oriented projects executed by the former Governor Kashim Shettima, who is the presidential running mate to Tinubu.

“Kashim Shettima, who held sway as governor of Borno State was the first Governor to appoint a disabled person, Mai Bukar Abatcha, the Emir of the blind persons in Borno State as his Special Adviser on persons living with disability”, in addition to numerous supports his administration rendered towards better the lives of the vulnerable ones in the society.

He said: “Likewise, when his predecessor, Professor Babagana Zulum, came on board, he initiated monthly stipends being paid regularly to the people with disabilities”.

“Today, we had a meeting with most of them (PLWDs) who said, this is their payback time to rally round all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections in the state. We are, therefore, very grateful to this set of vulnerable groups as they would never regret casting their votes to the APC,” Mohammed added.

He further said: “We have donated some little cash for them to their safe transportation back to their various destinations”.

Responding on behalf of the Chairman of the Association of People Living with Disabilities in Borno State, Mohammed Bukar assured of their support to all APC candidates from top bottom.

He appreciated the APC government in the state for its support to the association , stressing h that it is time to pay back to the party.

For a better society