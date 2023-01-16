Nigeria , Spain agree to strengthen ties

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Nigeria and the Kingdom of Spain have resolved to strengthen bilateral, diplomatic and consular relations with a view to working closely on these issues for mutual benefits of both countries.

The Spanish authorities have also conferred a post-humous award on the former Nigeria Ambassador to Spain Amb.Ademola Seriki and have showered encomiums on the late envoy for his outstanding brilliance in handling issues in diplomatic relations.

These were the highpoints of a bilateral meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Mr.Geoffery Onyeama and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares on Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abuja.

In a remark at the event held at the Routunda Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abuja, the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Geoffry Onyeama said that Nigeria and Spanish governments are establishing a new stage in their diplomatic relations.

He further stated that the Nigerian authorities are working collaboratively to stem the spate of terrorism and violent conflicts adding that the visit by the Spanish counterpart is to cement their long lasting relation.

He added that the Nigerian authorities are appreciate live of the support of the Spanish government in combating terrorism in Nigeria even as he acknowledged the role of the late Nigerian envoy to Spain Amb. Ademola Seriki in the over thirteen years relations

He informed the visiting delegation that the nation is exploring opportunities in many areas in the renewed relationship to solve many economic challenges and assured the visitor that the security agencies are working to address insecurity in Nigeria.

On his own part the Minister Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain Jose Manuel Albares said that the visit of the Nigerian authorities is to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for a state visit and said that the visit to the Nigerian top government official is to renew the already existing relationship.

The Minister also said that the huge gas reserve and other resources owned by the Spanish government will be useful to service to the Nigerian authorities for mutual economic benefits.

A post humous civil merit award was earlier conferred on the former Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain late Amb Ademola Seriki by the visiting official which was received by his first son Olawale Seriki on behalf of the late diplomat’s family.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline