Emefiele resumes duty after annual vacation

COMFORT EKELEME

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad.

Mr. Emefiele, who proceeded on leave in December 2022, resumed work today, Monday, January 16, 2023.

The Governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.

A statement signed by the Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi said Mr. Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“While thanking the public for keeping faith with the Bank, we urge Nigerians to continue to support the policies of the Bank aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general,” the statement said.

