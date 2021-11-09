Champion Newspapers Limited
The media gateway to the East.

University of Lagos handover of the site for construction of the new faculty of education

Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe,(3rd right)handing over the project site certificate to   Project Management  Different project Limited .Engr.  Babatunde Awode  (2nd right) with them are l-r Dean  faculty,  of Education  (UNILAG) Prof. Monday Ubangha, Register (UNILAG) Mr. Ismaila Oladejo Azeez, Deputy Vice Chancellor  (development Service)  Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research) Professor Oluwole Familoni,  during the Handover of the site for construction of  the new faculty of education held at UNILAG on 8/11/2021. ..PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe,(3rd right)handing over the project site certificate to   Project Management  Different project Limited .Engr.   Babatunde  Awode,  Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research) Professor Oluwole Familoni,  University Librarian   Prof Yetunde  Zaid, Deputy vice Chancellor  (Management Service)  UNILAG ,Prof  Obinna  Chukwu, Director of Academic Planning  UNILAG .Prof Mopelola Olusakin, Provost  College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL) Prof. David Oke.

Dean  faculty,  of Education  (UNILAG) Prof. Monday Ubangha, address the guest during the Handover of the site for construction of  the new faculty of education held at UNILAG on 8/11/2021.

Front view of the  old building of faculty of education to be demolish for new one.

Back view  of the Old building of faculty of education to be demolish for new one. during the Handover of the site for construction of  the new faculty of education held at UNILAG on 8/11/2021. PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

