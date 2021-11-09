Group partners Lagos govt to address economic challenges through cultural heritage

IBRAHIM QUADRI

In an effort to promote the Yoruba cultural heritage, the President of Asa Day Worldwide, Mr Olaniyi Oyatoye is partnerig Lagos State Government on creative means of using culture to address the economic challenges in the country.

Oyatoye, who disclosed this during a press briefing, said the theme for the day is ‘Let’s Use Our Cultural Heritage To Revive Our Economy.’

The event which is slated for November 21, at the Blueroof of LTV 8, Agidingbi, Ikeja will feature live band performances by Alhaji Babatunde Muslim Haruna Ishola, Chief Aremu Ayila Ajobiewe Senior and Alhaji Azeez Ayilara, Ajobiewe Junior, oloye Agberako, Alajota Group, Adunni and Nefretiti group, Gelede group from Isale eko, Agere from Ikorodu and other Culture Performances.

According the him, “The choice of partnering with Lagos State Government became necessary since Lagos is the centre of excellence, it is the home for many states at large, its where pace is always set. Eko Ile Ogbon…”

While appreciating the leadership of Governor Sanwo – Olu, Oyatoye said, “the warm reception giving us by the state government through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has been the major reason we are here today, to tell the world what Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing with art and culture with his THEMES AGENDA.

“Tourism cannot effectively flourish without the cultural components and that is major reason Nigeria’s vast and rich cultural heritage should be strategically repositioned to partner tourism as its driver to lift the Nigerian economy.

“Considering the huge benefits in tourism and many solutions its can proffer to numerous challenges facing the country,;like unemployment, social vices, massive rural to urban migration, over dependence on crude oil as source of revenue, among others, we as an organization believe it’s high time, all hands should be on desk.

“Nigeria stands a great chance of surviving the current economic lapse, if it could focus more on cultural tourism. To this end, Nigeria can forge a solid partnership with symbiotic foreign countries for culture and tourism in developing and marketing their potentials to boost patronage of local and foreign tourists.

“If collaboration and partnership are cultivated between performing artistes, museums and states that are blessed with natural and cultural endowments, the resultant cultural tourism synergy will be presented as exciting performances at vital tourist destinations across the country. As a significant tourist destination, museums are the cultural central and memory bank of any nation, including Nigeria.

“There is the urgent need for a meaningful and sustainable financing of the cultural development by the government and financial institutions, and multinational organisations in Nigeria. The arts, culture and tourism sector has been denied government attention and financial empowerment. If properly funded, the creative and cultural industries would enhance and strengthen the growth of the economy as well as contribute to stem youth restiveness and criminality.

“Cultural industry is people-oriented, as it includes the making of handicrafts by the rural dwellers. In this regard, government should support and encourage the programmes and activities of this industry as it boosts the economic base of rural dwellers and discourages rural-urban drift.

“In securing our future, Nigeria should harness her cultural resources and revitalise them and teach them to her children in schools because our education curriculum does not teach, promote or sustain our cultural heritage. We should develop a sense of pride in ourselves and in our culture as a people, and become self-sufficient.

“We should learn from the Asian Tiger countries that, in spite of modernisation and Christianity and Islam stick to their culture and traditions and, therefore, are advancing faster than African nations.

“If Nigeria’s vast arts, culture and tourism heritage are properly controlled and effectively managed, they can collectively become the driver of not only our national economic development through creation of employment opportunities for our unemployed youths, but also serve as catalyst for national integration,” Oyatoye posited.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonus said, “We prioritized the preservation of our cultural heritage and this explains why the Ministry is always supporting lofty ideas by individuals directed towards promoting our cultural heritage including our indigenous music, food, dressing and language.

“This year alone, the Ministry has supported different cultural events and festivals some of these events include the hosting of the Kayokayo and Ebi festivals in Epe, the Agidigbo festival in Badagry and the Olokun festival.

“As part of the contribution of the Ministry to the preservation of our cultural heritage, the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture usually organize periodic empowerment for the youth population on how to produce some of our cultural items.

“The Ministry has identified the need to encourage more individuals to produce locally made items that can be purchased by tourists in our different tourism sites.

“Let me use this medium to task all cultural enthusiasts to key into this initiative and begin to innovate creative items that can be exported by tourists from other countries whenever the visit Lagos State.

“These cultural items should speak to our identity and resilient as a State and should be targeted towards promoting our uniqueness as a State that places premium on cultural Renaissance and preservation.”