10 corps members win N3.7m Access bank’s start-up funds in Abia –official

Ten members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), 2021, Batch C Stream 1 Orientation Course, in Abia, have won N3, 750, 000 as business start-up fund.

Mr. Omaka Nnachi, the Public Relations Officer of NYSC, Abia, in a statement on Monday, in Umuahia, said the corps members won the funds in an ‘Accesspreneur – All4One’ scheme.

He said the programme was sponsored by Access Bank Nigeria Plc, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

According to the statement, the fund aimed at empowering corps members with good bankable business proposals, by providing them start-up capitals and mentorship, to help scale up their businesses.

Nnachi said 30 selected corps members, who submitted their business proposals, were given the opportunity to pitch their written business proposals to a team of business experts, following a template, during the one-week programme

He stated that 10 were selected to participate in the grand finale in which five of them were given the opportunity to orally present and defend their business ideas before a three-man panel of judges.

He stated that Annabel Oghomwen won the star prize of N1million, the first runner-up, Sara Sokoye got N700, 000 while the second runner-up Felicia Ige went home with N400, 000.

Also, Emmanuel Okpadi and Gideon Adekunle won N250, 000 and N150, 000 respectively, while consolation prizes of N100, 000 each was given to five other participants

Nnachi stated that during the programme, the bank feted the corps members, and also featured a raffle draw, that saw 10 other corps members winning N75, 000 each.

Earlier, Mr. Denis Jingi, the State coordinator, NYSC Abia, in his opening remarks at the grand finale, thanked the bank for partnering with the scheme in her efforts at making the corps members entrepreneurs and job creators.

He recalled that Access Bank had in the past built skills acquisition centres for the NYSC in some states.

In his address, Mr. Charles Oguibe, the Regional Director, South-East, Access Bank, said that the initiative was organised to encourage and reward corps members who wished to be young entrepreneurs.

He said the bank, with her sustainability ethos, was committed to improving the lives of the people and supporting the growth and development of her host communities. (NAN)