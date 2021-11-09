Release Of UniAbuja Abductees: FCT minister reiterates importance of citizens’ cooperation

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Following the release of the UniAbuja Abductees, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has reiterated the importance of citizens’ cooperation with the security agencies for their protection and general wellbeing.

The Minister also expressed profound thanks to Almighty God and the security agencies in the FCT and across neighboring states for their joint and untiring efforts leading to the rescue of the 6 persons abducted from the University of Abuja staff quarters at Giri, Gwagwalada Area Council.

Malam Bello thanked all other government officials, community leaders and the citizens who silently worked behind the scenes in the FCT and the neighboring communities in determination to see to the rescue of the abducted persons by providing invaluable intelligence.

He further commended the families of the abductees and the entire University of Abuja community for their patience and collaboration with the security agencies while the rescue mission was on-going

The Minister however, reminded residents of the FCT that security was every citizen’s responsibility and urged them to be vigilant and always report any suspected criminal activity to the security agencies or their various community leaders.

Similarly, the Minister assured residents of increased security surveillance across the Territory and urged them to go about their lawful affairs without anxiety or fear while assuring them of their continuous safety.