United Nigeria Airlines gets approval to fly UK, other routes

The Federal Government has granted the approval of the United Nigeria Airlines to begin international flights operations into six countries, including United Kingdom.

Mr Hassan Ejibunu, Director, Air Transport Management, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, made this known in a letter to the airline in Lagos on Sunday.

Ejibunu said the approval would enable the airline to operate international flights to United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He said the approval was in line with subsisting Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and each of the countries.

“I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated Aug. 2, 2023 on the above subject and convey the minister’s approval for the designation of Messrs United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited.

“The airline is to operate international flight operations to the undermentioned countries and cities:

“Netherlands (Amsterdam), Italy (Rome), United Arab Emirates (UAE) (Dubai), United Kingdom (London), United States of America (USA) (Houston) and Ireland (Dublin).

“The designation of Messrs United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited is in line with the subsisting BASA between the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the governments of the six mentioned countries.

“Consequently, the airline is hereby advised to liaise with the Civil Aviation Authorities of the aforementioned countries for documentation prior to commencement of scheduled flight operations.” he said.

Ejibunu noted that the airline was obliged to comply with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulation (Nig. CARs (2023) Part 18.5.1.1 A-C.

He added that further steps must be taken to liaise with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in fulfilling the requirements.

The official said that the approval had been communicated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further necessary actions. (NAN)