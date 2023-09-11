Champion Newspapers Limited
Moyo Lawal gives details of man in leaked sex tape

Metro news
53
Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has broken silence on her viral leaked s3x tape, which flooded social media over the weekend.

 

In a statement via her Instagram page on Sunday, revealed the man in the video was an ex-fiance she wanted to marry.

 

Moyo said the s3x tape was never intended for public consumption, and its unauthorized distribution is a breach of her personal boundaries.

 

 

The movie star further stated that the incident affected her so much, considering she had chosen to be a celebrate for years and refusing to date anyone.

 

 

She also expressed appreciation to everyone who had reached out to her since the nude video was leaked online.

 

 

She wrote, “A private video of mine from a while ago has been inappropriately shared without my consent, violating my privacy and trust. I want to emphasize that this video was done with my ex, whom I was to marry at that time, was never intended for public consumption, and its unauthorized distribution is a breach of my personal boundaries.

 

“However, this criminal breach of privacy will definitely be treated with legal action. It really hit me funny because I have always maintained a strict approach to my sexuality, even going as far as being celibate for a few years, refusing to date often and choosing to alone most times. However, I am determined not to let this unfortunate incident break my spirit.

 

 

“I appreciate the support and understanding of those who have reached out to me during this challenging time. Please know that your kindness and goodwill means the world to me. This is my first and only statement concerning this incident please . Thank you for your continuous support.”

