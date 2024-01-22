UNILAG Long Service Award Ceremony for retired Staff, during the 54th Convocation ceremonies held in Lagos

Vice-Chancellor (VC), University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; (middle) presenting the award to Distinguished Prof Cecilia Ihuoma lgwilo, 47 years of service ( left) watching is her husband. Engr. Dr Humphrey Igwilo, during the Long Service Award Ceremony for retired Staff who have worked for 35 or more years in service during the 54th Convocation ceremonies held in Lagos.

L-r… Prof JaJa Smith received the award for 43 years of service from) Vice-Chancellor, (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola with them is Mrs. Ibiene Smith (wife).

L-r…Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service) (UNILAG) Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa; presenting the award to Mr. Anosike Benjamin, who has saved 43 years, his wife Mrs. Florence Anosike.

L-r… Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service ) UNILAG Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu, Present long service award to Mr. Dare Adebisi, for 38 years of service with him Majekodunmi Babatunde.

L-r… Mr. Dare Adebisi, Dr. Halima Sadia Egberongbe; Ademola Osinubi; Mr Popoola Michael, Prof Cecilia Igwilo, Vice-Chancellor (VC), University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Engr Johnson Akinwande, Mrs. Badowa Serifatu, all awardee Pose with the VC during the Long Service award Ceremony for retired Staff who have worked for 35 or more years in service.

Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences (UNILAG), Professor Folasade Akinsola (middle) Presenting the award to Mr. Abiodun Soyebi, 42 years of Service ( left) and his wife Mrs. Abigail,(right).

Cross section of the awardee pose with the management of UNILAG, during the Long Service award Ceremony for retired Staff who have worked for 35 or more years in service during the 54th Convocation ceremonies held in Lagos on 19/1/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng