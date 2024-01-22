Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

UNILAG Long Service Award Ceremony for retired Staff, during the 54th Convocation ceremonies held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 L-r ... Mr. Popoola Michael, Prof Cecilia Igwilo, Vice-Chancellor (VC), University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola;   Engr Johnson Akinwande, Mrs.  Badowa Serifatu, all awardee pose with the VC, during the Long Service award Ceremony for retired Staff who have worked for  35 or more years in service during the 54th Convocation ceremonies held in Lagos on  19/1/2024 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
318
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Vice-Chancellor (VC), University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola;   (middle) presenting the award to  Distinguished Prof Cecilia Ihuoma lgwilo, 47 years of service ( left) watching is her husband. Engr. Dr Humphrey Igwilo, during the Long Service Award Ceremony for retired Staff who have worked for  35 or more years in service during the 54th Convocation ceremonies held in Lagos.

L-r… Prof JaJa Smith   received the award for 43 years  of service  from)  Vice-Chancellor, (UNILAG)  Professor  Folasade Ogunsola with them is Mrs. Ibiene Smith (wife).

L-r…Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service)   (UNILAG) Prof.  Ayodele Atsenuwa; presenting the award to Mr. Anosike Benjamin, who has saved 43 years, his wife Mrs. Florence Anosike.

L-r… Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service ) UNILAG  Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu, Present long service award to Mr. Dare Adebisi, for 38 years of service with him Majekodunmi Babatunde.

L-r… Mr. Dare Adebisi, Dr. Halima Sadia Egberongbe; Ademola Osinubi; Mr Popoola Michael, Prof Cecilia Igwilo, Vice-Chancellor (VC), University of Lagos (UNILAG)  Professor  Folasade Ogunsola;  Engr Johnson Akinwande, Mrs.  Badowa Serifatu, all awardee  Pose with the VC  during the Long Service award Ceremony for retired Staff who have worked for 35 or more years in service.

 Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences (UNILAG), Professor  Folasade Akinsola (middle) Presenting the award to Mr. Abiodun Soyebi, 42 years of Service ( left) and his wife Mrs. Abigail,(right).

Cross section of the awardee pose with the management of UNILAG, during the Long Service award Ceremony for retired Staff who have worked for 35 or more years in service during the 54th Convocation ceremonies held in Lagos on  19/1/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10659 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

UNILAG, End of 54th Convocation Ceremonies Thanksgiving…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 22, 2024

Funeral service of late Head of Media Relations at Access…

54th Convocation Ceremonies of UNILAG held in Lagos

1 of 413