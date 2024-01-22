Champion Newspapers Limited
UNILAG, End of 54th Convocation Ceremonies Thanksgiving Service held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Service)  (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service)   (UNILAG) Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa; Vice-Chancellor   University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Chaplain Chapel of Christ Our Light (UNILAG) Rev (Dr) Azuka Ogbolumani; husband of the Vice Chancellor, Mr. Olusegun Ogunsola;  Deputy Vice-Chancellor  (Academics and Research), University of Lagos, Prof. Bola Oboh; during the End of the 54th Convocation Ceremonies Thanksgiving Service, held at Chapel of Christ Our Light (UNILAG) held in Lagos on 21/1/2023...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Mr. Olusegun Ogunsola;  his wife Vice-Chancellor   University of Lagos (UNILAG)  Professor  Folasade Ogunsola, coming out for the thanksgiving.

Chaplain Chapel of Christ Our Light (UNILAG) Rev (Dr) Azuka Ogbolumani (left)  praying for UNILAG Management.

L-r… Chaplain Chapel of Christ Our Light (UNILAG) Rev (Dr) Azuka Ogbolumani; husband of the Vice Chancellor, Mr. Olusegun Ogunsola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor  (Academics and Research), University of Lagos, Prof. Bola Oboh; Acting Registrar of  UNILAG, Mrs. Olakunle Esther Makinde; University Librarian at the University of Lagos, Prof. Yetunde Zaid; Director Academic  Planning Unit, Prof Matthew Ilori;  Director, Quality Assurance and SERVICOM, Prof Olufemi Saibu; immediate past Director distance Learning Institute (DLI)  UNILAG, Professor Uchenna Udeani.

From 2nd left … University Librarian at the University of Lagos, Prof. Yetunde Zaid; immediate past Director Distance Learning Institute (DLI)  UNILAG, Professor  Uchenna Udeani;  lecturer at the Department of Employment Relations and Human Resource Management. (UNILAG) Dr Joy  Ekwoaba; Vice-Chancellor   University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola and others.

From  4th left  Vice-Chancellor   University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Chaplain Chapel of Christ Our Light (UNILAG) Rev (Dr) Azuka Ogbolumani; husband of the Vice Chancellor, Mr. Olusegun Ogunsola; and Other UNILAG Management during the end of the 54th Convocation Ceremonies thanksgiving Service, held at Chapel of Christ Our Light (UNILAG) in Lagos on 21/1/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

