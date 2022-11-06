Unemployment: Youths in Imo Takes to Gambling and Gaming 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

A recent survey carried out by our correspondent in Imo State has shown that the majority of the unemployed able-bodied university graduates have now taken to Gambling and gaming to make ends meet

It was equally discovered that youths mostly involved in these dirty acts are those in the am rural communities who could not find any meaningful job

These frustrated and desperate young men and women as we’re seen spend their useful time and energy at bet naija, bet king or any other gaming shop trying their luck

Some of them spoken to by our Correspondents in Owerri the state capital were bold to state that, ” since we cannot find employment we have no other option than to gamble or play some games to get money”

Mr Philip Ndudi Akujiobi, noted that the state of the nation is not a healthy one for the future of the nation’s economy

He said, ” yes I know that the present situation whereby the youths in their prime take to Gambling and gaming instead of being gainfully employed does not augur well for the economy of the country but what can one do?”

Mr Akujiobi, a graduate of economics expressed concern over what he described as dangerous situation whereby the nation’s tertiary institutions produce graduates in their numbers without job opportunities for them

According to him, ” the situation is really dangerous as it will not make the economy of the country

Also reacting to the disturbing situation, one Miss Janifer Adaku Ugorji a 2020 graduate of business administration, urged the government’s if the day, to help the youths in the real sence of it by creating job opportunities for them

She said, ” in my own case, I am not into Gambling and gaming, I am trying my luck in fashion designing”

Miss Ugorji is convinced that the state and federal governments know what to do to keep the youths properly engaged

In his own reaction, a renound economist Mr Friday Ozoemena Nnaji cautioned against the increasing indulgence of youths in gambling and gaming noting that the youths are the leaders of tomorrow and therefore should be given the opportunity to lay good foundation for the future economy of the country

He decried the growing tempo of youths involvement in illegal and unacceptable ventures such as gambling, gaming and other forms of criminality

#