Fraud alert: Security agents on the trail of cybercriminals who cloned Sanwo-Olu’s accounts

Security agents are on the trail of cybercriminals and their political collaborators who have cloned the accounts of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The criminals generate spurious correspondences to defame Sanwo-Olu by misinforming the public about an alleged plan to compromise the electoral process. This is to whip up public resentment against Sanwo-Olu whose superlative performance and the massive show of support by the electorate are driving the opposition into morbid desperation.

In clear recognition of the popularity of the ruling progressive party which has been at the helm of affairs since 1999, the opposition has concluded that its waterloo in the governorship election is as sure as day.

Unable to accept its imminent defeat and driven by the delusion of incurable optimism, the opposition has chosen to abuse the advancement in digital technology by turning to the criminalization of the digital space, hacking and cloning individuals’ accounts to misrepresent them and damage their reputation.

We have evidence that this evil act is the latest ploy of the opposition to disrupt the harmony that Lagosians have witnessed since the electioneering period began. They will not succeed.

We have drawn the attention of security agencies to this ugly trend, which Lagosians should note and shun in its entirety.

