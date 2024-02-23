UNDP, UN Women, to partner with FG on women , girls development in Nigeria

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Women (UNWomen), have expressed their commitment to partner with the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs on Women and girls development.

They made this known on Friday, in Abuja, during a multi-sectoral roundtable meeting, between Key stakeholders in the Ministry of Women Affairs and various development partners, donors, civil society organizations, as well as knowledge-based stakeholders, aimed at discussing issues relevant to the ministry’s mandate.

Speaking at the event, the Honorable Minister for Women Affairs and Social development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye said the meeting is in line with the efforts of the ministry to advance its strategies towards improving the lives of women and girls in the country.

She thanked all stakeholders for attending and assured them of the ministry’s readiness to collaborate with them, to endure that the mandate of the ministry is actualized.

“Today’s meeting represents a crucial juncture in our ongoing efforts to advance the rights and opportunities of women and girls in Nigeria. As we gather here, we are joined by representatives from diverse sectors, including donors, development partners, civil society organizations, and knowledge-based stakeholders.

“Your presence underscores the collective commitment to addressing the challenges and barriers that hinder gender equality and women’s empowerment in our country.

Our meeting today is not merely a gathering of minds; it is a testament to the Renewed Hope Initiative commitment to catalyze positive change in the lives of women and girls across our nation

“I am particularly pleased that this meeting will provide a platform for direct engagement between stakeholders and the Ministry. Your insights, expertise, and perspectives are invaluable as we work together to develop strategies and initiatives that will drive meaningful change in the lives of women and girls across Nigeria.

“Together, I am confident that we can generate innovative solutions and chart a course towards a more inclusive and equitable society. Let us seize this opportunity to collaborate, inspire, and drive positive change for women and girls in Nigeria.” She said.

Also Speaking, the UNDP Gender & Human Programme Lead, Onyinye Belinda Ndubuisi said the collaboration between the stakeholders is important to ensure that plan and programs each organization has is in line with programs of the Federal Government, for women and girls.

She said, “A great impact for Nigeria will be to have a coordination platform where every organization is brought to the table to understand what the ministry’s mandate is and what their action point and action plan for the year is like, to enable everyone to align to that action plan.

“We want to assure you that we will work with the Ministry to see that our partnership is seen and felt, we are a serious minded organization and we will not disappoint Nigeria.

The event provided an opportunity for the ministry to roll out its action plan for the year which covers women empowerment, women education initiative, as well as war against gender based violence.

In attendance were key stakeholders from partner ministries and organizations including the Honorable Minister for Petroleum Resources, Hon. Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, representatives of the UNwomen, among other dignitaries.

