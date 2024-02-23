Zulum approves food palliative for 100,000 vulnerable families in MMC, Jere

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the distribution of food palliative to over 100,000 families in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Jere Local Government Area.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of Borno’s citizens, particularly to families struggling to access basic necessities, especially in the face of rising food prices and economic challenges.

Zulum announced the approval on Thursday during a meeting with the ward working committee, including traditional rulers, elders and community leaders.

“I have approved the distribution of palliative to 100,000 families in MMC and Jere Local Government Area to ease the hardship faced by our people in the wake of the rising cost of food and other essential goods,” Zulum said.

The Governor added, “We will start the distribution in the coming days. We will start with the wards in the heart of the city, Shehuri North and South, Feezan, Hausari, Gamboru and Mafoni. In each ward, at least 4000 vulnerable families will benefit.”

Zulum assured that the distribution will be conducted in a transparent and accountable process to ensure that the assistance reaches those who need it the most.

.. Orders for Biu, Shani, Hawul, 4 other LGAs

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum also ordered the distribution of the food palliative in seven Local Government Areas in the southern part of the state.

These Local Governments include Biu, Hawul, Shani, Kwaya Kusar, Askira-Uba, Chibok and Bayo.

The governor noted that his administration has been frequently distributing cash and food items in the Local Government Areas affected by the Boko Haram insurgency to enhance livelihood and prevent vulnerable residents from being recruited by terrorists.

Since November last year, about 187,454 households from Dikwa, Ngala and Bama Local Government Areas received Zulum’s food palliative and over N0.6b cash.

Zulum stated that the southern Borno palliative will be launched in Biu in the coming weeks to extend the gesture to communities that have attained relative peace and residents have their sources of livelihood.

Governor Zulum said that despite the efforts in agriculture, there is a need to address the immediate needs of vulnerable families.

