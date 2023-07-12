UN lauds Borno for supporting girls child education

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary General, Mrs Amina Mohammed has lauded the Borno state government for the increase in Girl Child enrolment in the state and support to Girl Child education.

She made the commendation when she led a UN delegation which included young girl child education activist, Mrs Malala Yousafzai on a courtesy call on Governor Babagana Zulum at the Government House, Maiduguri, yesterday.

The Deputy Secretary General said: “We are here your Excellency because this is the place Malala started her efforts in Nigeria to call for girls’ education, the safety of their education and the right to their education, the progress in their future so that they also join the people of their community, their state and Nigeria to be part of their economy.”

Every on July 12th, the UN celebrates Malala Day in honour of Malala Yousafzai. The day falls on her birthday, which seems fitting to honour her extraordinary life spent fighting for the rights of children and women.

Malala Yousafzai came to Nigeria to commemorate 10 years of her first speech at the UN General Assembly and to celebrate Malala Day.

Speaking, the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum said his administration has enrolled thousands of out-of-school girls in an ongoing target admitting 500,000 girls to public primary schools across the state.

Governor Zulum, who joined the UN in celebrating Malala, cited that girl-child education is key to addressing social and economic problems in the long , stressing that out-of-school girls are significantly more than the number of boys not yet in schools across Borno which is why the state government is strongly keen on enrolling girls into schools.

Also, Malala while expressing optimism about the future of girls’ education said, “they (girls) are so determined, dedicated and optimistic about a better future. I am celebrating 10 years of my UN speech and will be celebrating my 26 birthday on (Wednesday)”

“Ever since my UN speech, I have been travelling to different countries around the world because I want to bring stories of other girls. People heard my story and realised how it is for one girl to have an education, so we want to remind the world to think of other millions of girls who do not have access to education., ” she added.

Commenting on the investment in the education sector, Malala said, “We need all leaders to invest in the education of the future generation, we need to ensure we are investing in innovative and digital ways to make education more accessible. Education is the foundation of building a strong country, strong world giving it strong economy, peace and stability.”

The Deputy Secretary was accompanied by the Nigeria’s resident coordinator of the United Nations, Mr Matthias Schmale, Malala’s father, Ziauddin Yousafzai and some officials of the UN.

