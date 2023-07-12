Champion Newspapers Limited
Senate President hosts Nigeria scrabble federation, charges them to make the country proud again

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday charged members of the Nigeria Scrabble Federation to make the country proud by winning the World Scrabble Championship coming up in Las Vegas, United States of America.

 

Akpabio, who is also the Grand Patron of the Federation gave the charge while playing host to members of the federation in his office. He also bid the National Scrabble team farewell to this year’s World English Scrabble Players Association (WESPAC)

 

He charged them to do the country proud by repeating the feat of 2015 which saw them emerge the world champions.

 

The team is expected to depart Nigeria on Wednesday to be part in the World Championship.

 

It would be recalled that the federation in 2015, won the World Scrabble Championship both Individual competition and Country. It also retained the trophy in 2017 and 2019.

 

