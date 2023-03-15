UN Global Women Foundation confers Distinction Award on Dame Tallen.

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU – Abuja.

Another feather of distinction has been added to the cap of the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, OFR, KSG by a global body, the United Nations Global Women Foundation Advocacy for Change and the Office of the Chief Ambassador, Donors.

The award was presented at the She Rises Forum on Empowering Women Economic Sustainability through Entrepreneurship and Leadership programme holding on the wings of the 67th Session of UN Commission on the Status of Women holding in New York, USA from 6th to 17th March, 2023.

This special recognition by the global body adds to many that have been conferred on the Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs; and it is specially for her lifelong commitment to building a strong reach of service throughout the world.

Dame Tallen has been severally noted and applauded not only by the President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR who appointed her to office as the Minister of Women Affairs, but by her Cabinet Colleagues as well as several ranks of women – rural-based women, women-professionals, women-in business, Local and International Non-Governmental Organizations, Civil Society Organizations and others who see her commitment to impact the lives of women and girls anywhere and everywhere.

The passion and commitment of Dame Tallen to positively change the lives of women and girls is infectious. It does not take long for anyone to stay around the Plateau State, Nigeria-born administrator and public servant, to detect her high level and tireless commitment and passion in this regard.

It is therefore, with high felicitations that Nigerian women, the Management and Staff of Federal Ministry of Women Affairs welcome this additional recognition which no doubt, elevates this amazon once again to the rank of global citizen.