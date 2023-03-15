Outgoing British envoy showers encomium on Nigeria’s 9th House of Representatives

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria Ms. Catriona Laing has showered encomium on the leadership and members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives on the giant stride achieved by the passage of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Ms. Laing who spoke during a working visit to the Speaker of the House Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, also acknowledged the role played by the Speaker towards encouraging Women in Parliament.

While acknowledging that she had a wonderful experience working with the leadership of the House of Representatives led by Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, she applauded the working relationship on the Electoral Act.

She said: “I’ve been here, as you mentioned since 2018. I arrived just before the last election. So, it’ll be nearly four and a half years. I always wanted to do two electoral cycles by the time I finish. And it’s proven to be fascinating to do.

“So, I’ve had some highs, many highs, a few lows, but overall, it’s been a wonderful experience. And it’s a very strong foundation and it’s been a good working relationship with Mr. Speaker and his team.

“We’ve worked together on several very important electoral bills, his initiative, the center’s foundation he’s set up to support young legislators and I was very privileged to support the launching of that so it’s been a great pleasure working with him,” she noted.

Speaking at the sideline of the interactive session, Ms. Laing applauded the role played by the Speaker towards the deepening of Women in Parliament and harped on the need to do more.

In his response, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who acknowledged the robust relationship between midwife by the outgoing British High Commissioner, stressed that

“It’s a bitter-sweet visit I would call it. Sweet because it’s always good to have you around, sit with you, knock heads together, and discuss various issues. But bitter because you’re outgoing. It’s bitter because I have to speak for several Nigerians everywhere and in their official capacity as it is.

“I’ve enjoyed a great working relationship with you, you and I, over time had robust engagements and interactions both formal and informal. You’ve been very supportive… It’s been a very enriching time for me.

“Your time here your time, sometimes I think your passion is so evident in many of our discussions, and my hope and my prayer is that whoever succeeds you will carry on in that same trajectory in building and fostering an even more sustainable relationship between our two countries. I do thank you very much.

“We will miss you. Nigeria will miss you; the Parliament will miss you and your various engagements. I pray that whatever you do, various engagements. I pray that whatever you do moving forward, I wish you God’s speed and I wish you well, I thank you once again very profusely for the interest that you have shown in the work we do here in Parliament

“Even in my work, and my interventions, like you rightly said, the last week was the mentorship program, which I launched, in which you played a very critical role. I will be keeping you updated.

“I don’t know where you’re going or what your next port of call is or if you’re going into retirement, which I’ll be very surprised I was at a young age of 30, 35. I think it’s a bit too young to retire, you have so much more to offer both your country and perhaps the world at large. So, I thank you very much,” Mr. Speaker noted.

While responding to the issue bothering Women in Parliament, Hon. Gbajabiamila described the steps taken so far as “small steps, baby steps, but we’re going to get to the destination.

“Let me just say this session is not over yet. We still have a couple of months and surprises do happen, alright,” he noted.