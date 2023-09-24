Umahi offers N10 million donation  to 13 year SS1 student, for brilliance in Mathematics.

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Minister of Works Engr David Umahi, has offered a N10 million donation, to 13 year old SS1 student named Greatness Ebisike, for his brilliance in Mathematics.

Umahi’s encounter with the chap occurred at the weekend on his way to an official event .

Ebisike who is currently in his Senior Secondary School One, (SS1) in Lagos hails from Abia State.

The Mathematical ingenuity of Ebisike, whom many describe as a Human Calculator attracted the benevolence of Umahi.

The Minister was thrilled by Ebisike sense of mathematical calculation, coupled with his disposition in providing answers in issues of mathematics.

” For me life is about building the future of others, helping the development of the youths, building capacities of the young ones in both leadership and other works of life”

“When some of our youngsters occupy their minds with negative social media, in manufacturing fake news and shouting ‘Nigeria has failed’, we still have youths and indeed youngsters who are there for a better future in Nigeria”

Ebisike was quick in providing exalt answers to algebraic questions, especially questions on multiplication and addition in Mathematics.

A team that accompanied the Minister posed several algebraic questions and Ebisike rattled them with dispatch and gave accurate answers.

“When Obisike was asked to give the sum of 70×70×70, he didn’t waste a moment in giving the answer as 343,000”

The Minister made a donation of N10m instantly to the talented chap to assist him further his education, urged him to keep up the passion that would make him a precious resource in the world market.

In a response Ebisike described the occassion as a golden moment in his life having been privileged to dine with the Minister.

According to him, “it is a golden day in my life, having such a rare privilege and benevolence from a man with the heart of gold”

“We only need encouragement, support and solidarity by well meaning Nigerians and all our leaders such as has been demonstrated by the Hon Minister of Works”