Umahi harps on professionalism, hardwork, begins road inspection

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The new minister of Works and former Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has called for professionalism and seriousness to work in order to achieve the expectations of Nigerian in works ministry.

Umahi also advocated for change from the existing style to new innovations and the use of local content.

The minister who dropped the hint when he resumed office as the minister of works in Abuja yesterday, charged Engineers and other staff of the ministry on dedication to duties and hard work to deliver on the mandate of the ministry.

He said his administration would ensure quick completion of projects assigned to him by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while calling on Engineers to brace up and meet the challenges of modern realities.

The minister said: “I will challenge my fellow engineers on the issue of concrete technology even in the midst of forex challenge and petroleum crises.

” The nation is endowed with natural resources so we should be prepared for the renewed hope of the present government anchored on change’’.

The Minister stated that his administration would not operate in the office alone, but to be in the field, inspecting on going works and effecting the changes needed.

He said that the fortunes of the nation are determined by the attitude of its professionals, maintaining that his leadership would make positive changes in the ministry.

“ I am not an office person, I am a field person which means, we are going to make changes, we are starting inspection tours to inspect ongoing projects and to know the ones to come up with” he said.

Umahi added that he will not tolerate people who will want to reset the clock backward but people who want to be part of history stating that he is a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not Minister of Ebony State or South East alone.

He said his best friends are those who are in line with the aspirations of Mr. President’s renewed hope and the expectations of Nigerians.

Umahi promised to replicate the good work of God in Ebonyi State to the federal roads, urging all staff to be prepared to work for the good of all.

“God gave us a lot of Grace in Ebonyi State and each time people talk about me, I say talk about God, I don’t know how it happened. I cannot do it alone and it’s not about me but about us as a nation’’.

The Minister said he will be briefed by every Departmental Head in the presence of all the staff so that all the staff will know what is on board.

To this end, he charged the staff of the Ministry to put in their best and be part of history, while thanking everyone for making out time to welcome him and promised to be there for everyone.

Speaking, the representative of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Florunsho Esan welcomed the Minister as a professional colleague and pledged the Ministry’s unflinching support towards a successful tenure in the Ministry.

In his closing remarks, the Director Highways, South West, Adedamola Kuti thanked the Minister for his show of commitment and love on his appointment, while also promising that the Ministry’s staff will do their best to support his vision and mandate.