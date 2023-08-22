Environmental sustainability, my focus- Salako

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The new Minister of State for Environment and Ecological management, Ishaq Salako has said that his administration would ensure environmental sustainability for a better society.

Salako who stated this when he resumed office as the minister of state for Environment and Ecological Management in Abuja yesterday said environment is crucial to human existence, saying that for a country to progress rspiddly, it must operate in a safe environment.

He solicited for the support of the staff of the ministry to move the ministry forward and deliver on the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The minister said the work of ensuring a better and safe environment is for all Nigerians and not only the ministry, while calling for the support of relevant stakeholders in the country.

Salako assured good working relationship with management and staff of the ministry to achieve a set objective at the ministry.

The event which took place at the Ministry’s Conference Room, Mabushi Abuja yesterday, was well attended by Directors , senior management staff and other staff of the ministry.