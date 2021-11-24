Ugwuanyi Joins PMAN In  High Praise Session  In Enugu   

…As Musicians Extol His Exemplary Leadership Qualities by Cosmas Chukwu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Tuesday, joined Musicians in the state and beyond, under the auspices of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, PMAN, at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, in soul-searching and spirit-lifting praises to God, tagged: “A 6-Hour-Atmosphere of High Praise”.

The event, according to the Chairman of PMAN in Enugu State, Pastor Dan Orji, was “a unique occasion by PMAN to do something special for the Lord”.

Pastor Orji added that it was also a collective engagement in a mellow mood, and in gratitude to God Almighty “for his benefits and most of all, for the peaceful existence which we have been enjoying in Enugu State”.

He stressed that “this is all thanks to the inimitable style of our State Government, headed by the one and only peacemaking Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi,Gburus, who wisely handed Enugu State into the hands of God”.

Applauding Gov. Ugwuanyi’s peaceful family life, the PMAN Chairman disclosed that he is “the first Enugu Governor to have appointed a Musician into his government in the person of Hon. Fortune Ezeike” and “the first Governor that attends his Church service ,Mass,every Sunday”.

Pastor Orji further disclosed that Ugwuanyi is “the first Governor to have an organized Government in Enugu State” as well as “the first Governor to heed to the calls of the Musicians during the COVID-19 lockdown by providing us with palliatives, etc”.

He therefore appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for attending the event in spite of his tight schedule, stating that it was indeed “a wonderful privilege and great honour”.

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Enugu State Chapter, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Ugonna Ibe, and Deaconess Angela Madueke, were among the dignitaries who graced the praise programme, which for the first time involved Enugu State Musicians of all categories.