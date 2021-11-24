IPOB declares war against illicit drugs in South East, swears to hunt dealers 

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed displeasure at the disturbing trend among some youths in Southeast that have resorted to the consumption of a destructive hard drug, methamphetamine, popularly known as “Mkpuru Mmiri.

The group said that it is the same hard drug that have rendered Almajiris in the North useless, warning that it won’t be allowed to creep in or fester among Biafran youths.

A statement by IPOB media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful partly read, “We observe how DSS were using Mkpuru Mmiri to create much problems among the North that metamorphose into Alamajiri and janjaweed in the North, we won’t allow that to happen here in the regions, we encourage every community to have departments to checkmate those selling and taking Mkpuru Mmiri.

“DSS want to render many of youths useless, they have killed many before now thinking that their plans can reduce our youths they changed to give them hard drugs, IPOB must checkmate them and they will not succeed. DSS is enemy of our youths communites must ensure they report those involved in this madness to IPOB office for proper torturing because we don’t want this in our territory.

“IPOB hereby declare war against this nonsense. We shall go after those taking or distributing this harmful illicit drug. Henceforth, anyone found peddling, consuming or in anyway involved in the distribution of this illicit drug shall be decisively dealt with.

“Biafran youths are known for their enterprising spirit, entrepreneurship and diligence. IPOB will not allow evil men and unpatriotic elements to ruin or destroy the future of our youths with Mkpuru Mmiri.

“While we commend communites who have already risen to curb this evil, we solicit useful information about those behind the distribution of this illicit drug so we will teach them in the language they understand.

“Our desire is that Biafra will be one of the best countries in the world and a role model for sister African countries. This is the mindset we want our youths to imbibe, and not the evil infested Nligeria mentality.”