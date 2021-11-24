Champion Newspapers Limited
EFCC releases Fani-Kayode after six hours interrogation

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has left the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after spending over six hours with the Commission’s operatives.

The former minister left EFCC office in Lagos at 8:30p.m. after he was granted bail on self-recognisance, according to a report by The Star.

There were reports that Fani-Kayode was quizzed by EFCC operatives in connection with forgery.

“Just arrived at the George Hotel for dinner. I was never arrested by the EFCC. I was invited and I flew down to Lagos to see them. I arrived in their office at 2p.m. and left at 8:30p.m. I was granted bail on self-recognisance. They were very polite and professional. Thanks be to God,” Fani-Kayode told The Star.

Fani-Kayode recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

 

