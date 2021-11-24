Emulate Davido, Akpabio charges privileged Nigerians

Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio has called on privileged individuals in the society to emulate the philanthropy gesture of the Music icon, David Adedeji Adeleke aka Davido, and join hands with him in his quest at making life meaningful for the poor in the society.

Akpabio made the call while receiving on courtesy, the music icon in his Abuja residence.

A statement endorsed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Jackson Udom, quoted the former governor of Akwa Ibom State as saying” let me commend you on the N250 million humanitarian donations to the less privileged in the society. I also commend you for joining other like minds in the society to touch and positively affect the lives of the less privileged in our society.”

Akpabio used the visit to call on other well meaning members of the society to emulate the music icon, saying, ” let me use this opportunity of your visit to me on your birthday, to call on other privileged individuals in business, politics and entertainment to emulate your gesture. I wish you a happy birthday and long life for you to do more for humanity.”

