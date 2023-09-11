UAE scraps visa ban after meeting Tinubu

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers.

The ban, which was imposed 10 months ago had affected the activities of Nigerians who were regular visitors to the Middle East country for business, tourism and leisure.

But President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rekindled the hope of many recently when he vowed to do everything within his power to resolve the diplomatic row between the two countries.

Tinubu had directed the immediate resolutions of the issue when Ambassador Designate, Amb Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi presented his Letter of Credence,” to him at Aso Rock.

Tinubu had proceeded to Abu Dahbi, UAE capital, from India, where he attended the G-20 Summit.

In a statement on Monday, Presidential spokesman, b, announced that the meeting with the UAE authorities was fruitful.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday in Abu Dhabi, have finalized a historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers.”

“Furthermore, by this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay.

“As negotiated between the two Heads of State, this immediate restoration of flight activity, through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

“In recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and proposals today presented by President Tinubu to his counterpart, an agreed framework has been established, which will involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defence, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

“Additionally, President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two Governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks.

“In conclusion, the President wishes to commend the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his unalloyed friendship and his determined effort to join hands with him to fully normalise and reset to excellence, the standard of relations between the two important countries.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng