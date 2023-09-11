NSE Ikeja branch tasks members on Engineering Excellence

The Ikeja Branch Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Femi John Adedotun , has encouraged the newly-elected executives of the Branch the need to put on their thinking cap and come up with realistic and pragmatic approach geared towards “Engineering Excellence” in the country.

Engr. Adedotun stated this while speaking at the Branch’s 2023 Engineering Week, which has the theme: “Excellence in Engineering: Cultivating a Cultural of Quality &Innovation in a Complex Economy”, held at Ralph Alabi Engineering Centre, Ogba Agege Lagos.

He also called on members as engineers “to remember that for any nation to develop, the expertise of her engineers is of utmost importance which must be geared towards innovation and technological advancement”.

“This can only be possible through the optimization of skills and creativity. Hence, engineering excellence is a critical pivotal that must be adopted by all engineers. It is my belief that at the end of this engineering week, we shall be known for excellence delivery”, he stated.

The occasion featured giving awards to members “who have proven beyond doubt their competence and their contributions to the advancement of engineering profession not only to the branch but to the profession at large”.

According to him, the giving of awards “therefore, serves as an encouragement to everyone to step up their game and be counted as one who is bound to excel and contribute immensely to the progress of the profession”.

Appreciating everyone for his/her commitment for the past one year, Engr. Adedotun said he was looking forward “to your continued support and positive contribution in this New Year of engineering profession in Nigeria”.

He disclosed that committees would soon be set up, urging every member of the branch to join the committee of his or her choice “while making the commitment to be willing to serve”.

Speaking on Optimization of Reliability Engineering & Digitalization in a Complex Economy, Engr Sunday Asade, stated that the reforms presently ongoing in the country presents macro-economic challenges to organizations and consumers.

These challenges, he said, were Naira floating which drives the increase in cost of imported assets and spare parts, elevated of inflation rate increase the cost of borrowing and reduction of disposable income. “

All these lead to overall increase in Cost of Goods Sold and drop Revenue for Businesses”, he added, stating that “Engineers need to develop systems that provide platform that will drive Operational Excellence”.

This address looks at Human Capacity Development as a key resource to drive Reliability Engineering and should be taken as investment to improve Productivity and Efficiency.

Policies and Processes are also discussed with checklists and standardization of Engineering Practice Innovation such as Digitalization of Operation will support and drive Engineering Excellence and this forms an integral part of this address. While the Digitalization focuses on Transportation related enablers and systems Innovation related to other Industry can also be adapted using similar principle.

“We will finally conclude with the expectation from Government and Engineers to implement most of the recommendation as this plays a pivotal Role in Asset Reliability and value to the Organization.

For a better society