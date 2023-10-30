Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Two Nigerian Women Arrested With Drugs In India

Metro news
Image depicting officers of the Nigeria Police Force
8
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Two Nigerian women, Adaze Jaye, 43, and Lagantius Chamika, 23, have been arrested with 65 grams of mephedrone by Pushkar Police in India.

A total of 65 grams of mephedrone, 65,000 Indian Rupee, and a digital wave machine were seized from them, First India reports Sunday, October 29.

The value of the seized drugs was also estimated to be approximately 600,000 Indian Rupee.

The police in-charge, Rakesh Yadav, said that police have registered a case against both under the NDPS Act and started an investigation.

Yadav added that the higher officials and the control room have also been informed.

Continue Reading
Editor 15234 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bandits abduct district head, 5 others in Zamfara

Benin- Agbor Road Blockage Takes Its Toll On Commuters

Civil Engineers Seek Partnership With Akwa Ibom State…

Activists groups applaud Dr Olaleye’s sentencing,…

1 of 454