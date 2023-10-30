Two Nigerian Women Arrested With Drugs In India

Two Nigerian women, Adaze Jaye, 43, and Lagantius Chamika, 23, have been arrested with 65 grams of mephedrone by Pushkar Police in India.

A total of 65 grams of mephedrone, 65,000 Indian Rupee, and a digital wave machine were seized from them, First India reports Sunday, October 29.

The value of the seized drugs was also estimated to be approximately 600,000 Indian Rupee.

The police in-charge, Rakesh Yadav, said that police have registered a case against both under the NDPS Act and started an investigation.

Yadav added that the higher officials and the control room have also been informed.