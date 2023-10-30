Arise Women’s Conference 2023, #Step Up’ held in Lagos

L-r …Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire;, wife of deputy governor, Kwara State; Mrs, Tokunbo Alabi; founder of “Lineage of Hope and Life Empowerment Initiative” Pastor Atinuke Asegieme; Convener, Arise Women’s Conference, Dr Siju Iluyomade; wife of former deputy governor, Kogi State Tokunbo Awoniyi;, wife of former governor, Akwa Ibom, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, during the Arise Women’s Conference 2023,on #Step Up’ in Lagos .on 28/10/2023 … PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-R… Convener, Arise Women’s Conference, Dr Siju Iluyomade; with Nigerian pharmacist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Dr. Stella Okoli.

L-r… MD/CEO De Tastee Fried Chicken Limited. Olayinka Pamela Adedayo with (Iyalode of Lagos) Chief (Mrs.) Binta- Fatima Tinubu.

L-r …Helicopter Pilot and Petroleum Engineer Nigeria Oluwaseun Makinde; MD/CEO De Tastee Fried Chicken Limited. Olayinka Pamela Adedayo; CL604 First Officer Pilot . Oluwafunmilayo Makinde Marcus.

Cross section of the Arise Women’s Conference Committee members.

Cross section of the Women during the conference.

Federal Government Girls College Sagamu during their presentation with Robotics.

Screening excellence on blood pressure for participant during the Conference .

Cross section of People with their Arise bucket during the Arise Women’s Conference 2023,on #Step Up’ in Lagos. on 28/10/2023 … PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

