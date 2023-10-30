Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Arise Women’s Conference 2023, #Step Up’ held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Wife of Deputy Governor, Kwara State; Mrs, Tokunbo Alabi; CL604 first officer Pilot . Oluwafunmilayo  Makinde Marcus; Convener, Arise Women’s Conference, Dr  Siju Iluyomade; Helicopter Pilot and Petroleum Engineer Nigeria  Oluwaseun Makinde, during  the Arise Women's Conference 2023,on #Step Up’ in Lagos on 28/10/2023...  PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
61
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r …Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire;, wife of deputy governor, Kwara State; Mrs, Tokunbo Alabi; founder of “Lineage of Hope and Life Empowerment Initiative” Pastor Atinuke Asegieme; Convener, Arise  Women’s Conference, Dr  Siju Iluyomade; wife of former deputy governor, Kogi State Tokunbo Awoniyi;, wife of former governor, Akwa Ibom,  Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, during  the Arise Women’s Conference 2023,on #Step Up’ in Lagos .on 28/10/2023 … PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-R… Convener, Arise   Women’s Conference, Dr Siju Iluyomade; with Nigerian pharmacist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Dr. Stella  Okoli.

L-r… MD/CEO  De  Tastee Fried Chicken Limited. Olayinka Pamela Adedayo with   (Iyalode of Lagos) Chief (Mrs.) Binta- Fatima  Tinubu.

L-r …Helicopter Pilot and Petroleum Engineer Nigeria  Oluwaseun Makinde; MD/CEO  De  Tastee Fried Chicken Limited. Olayinka Pamela Adedayo; CL604 First Officer Pilot . Oluwafunmilayo Makinde Marcus.

Cross section of the Arise Women’s Conference Committee members.

Cross section of the Women during the conference.

Federal Government Girls College Sagamu   during their presentation with Robotics.

Screening    excellence on blood pressure for participant during the Conference .

Cross section of People with their Arise bucket during the Arise Women’s Conference 2023,on #Step Up’ in Lagos. on 28/10/2023 … PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10244 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 30, 2023

The Niche Annual Lecture on Leadership, Nationalism as…

17th Oil Trading, Women Entrepreneur Journey in African Oil…

Maranatha University Lagos, distinguished lecture series…

1 of 375