Alleged impeachment attempt on Gov Fubara sparks tension in Rivers

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has reacted to alleged impeachment moves against him by some members of the state House of Assembly.

The development which is not unconnected to the cold war between Governor Fubara and his godfather and Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, as well as the setting ablaze of the hallowed chambers of the state assembly by some political thugs on Sunday night, have caused heavy tension in the State.

The Champions reports that, Twenty three members of the Assembly (out of thirty two), led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaehwule had earlier on Monday morning, removed the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Edison Ehie.

Governor Fubara while addressing Journalists at the state assembly complex on Monday said the move to oust him from office was unfortunate, describing the alleged impeachment of the House majority leader as rubbish.

The Governor who alleged compromise by security agency in crisis in the state, accused them of shooting at him, on his way to the state assembly complex, to ascertain the level of damage the fire incident has caused regretted the action of the masterminds of the unwarranted attacks.

“It is unfortunate that a public facility such as the Rivers State House of Assembly chambers, a facility that we used taxpayers money to build, would be destroyed for selfish reasons, just to please somebody, is unfortunate.

“I’m calling on the security agencies, from what I’m seeing the security agencies have even been compromised, they were shooting teargas at me directly.

“I don’t have anything against anybody and I don’t know where this is coming from, let it be put on record, whoever masterminded this thing would face the full weight of the law.

“I heard that some lawmakers sat here and did rubbish, that is purely rubbish, when there is a problem and you say you are doing something, what are you doing. I am the chief security officer, I’m the head of the government, I am the person that is supposed to come and declare the place and create an alternative place for the assembly to sit.”

The burning of the state assembly complex, we gathered was carried out by some thugs in a white Hilux van who invaded the assembly complex at about 10.00pm Sunday and disarmed the security personnel on duty before carrying out the act.

The Rivers State House Assembly complex, is situated at Moscow Road, opposite the Headquarters of the State Police Command, Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, Rivers Youths, under the aegis of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, through it’s Chairman, Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo has issued a strongly warning to the FCT Minister, Mr. Nyesom Wike and his allies who are allegedly seeking to impeach Governor Fubara.

He said every attempt to impeach the governor will be strongly resisted by youths in the state.

Similarly, the people of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality, under the auspices of the Ijaw-Wari Worldwide has mobilized youths, men and women to the capital city of the state especially the government house and the house of Assembly.

President General, Ijaw Wari Worldwide, Chief Somina Wokoma who spoke through the Deputy Director of Media and Communication, Ijaw Wari Worldwide, Amb. Elijah January, said, “The people of Ijaw ethnic nationality is standing with the Governor and will stop every attempt to impeach him.”