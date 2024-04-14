Troops Raze 2 Suspected Kidnappers’ Homes In Akwa Ibom.

..As tortured victim dies

after release by abductors

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Troops from the Nigerian Army (NA) at Ibagwa in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa State have reportedly burnt down homes of two suspected cult leaders specialising in kidnapping unsuspecting members of the public for ransom.

Daily Champion learnt on Thursday in Uyo, that the incident took place at Ikot Abasi Akpan village, in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, where the troops stormed, and set ablaze the two buildings which the fleeing kidnappers used as their hideouts to keep kidnapped victims, while negotiating for ransom.

“It was discovered that these criminals had abducted a businessman, a principal dealer in beer and other beverages at Ekparakwa Junction in the neighbouring Oruk Anam Local Government Area.

“In the process of negotiation that the businessman became unconscious because of heavy torture and was released, but suddenly he died of serious ill treatment, and that forced military intervention,” a local resident who preferred anonymity explained.

Among the homes razed are the one belonging to one Paulinus Cyril and another man, who are parents to the wanted leaders of the kidnap ring that are also terrorising the adjoining communities of Ekpuk, Nyaodiong, and Ndon Utim, in the neighbouring Etinan LGA.

A woman, a mango and other fruits trader was said to have been rescued by the troops, after being accosted for robbery by the hoodlums on motorcycles on Thursday morning, while the whereabouts of one Mr. Moses Eshiet, the Vice Principal, Community Secondary School (CSS), Nya – Odiong, from Etim Ekpo LGA, is yet to be ascertained after being ambushed by the gang.

Outgoing Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Odiko MacDon, assured that the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Waheed Ayilara would leave no stone unturned in returning normalcy to the troubled areas.

He appealed to local residents to always volunteer intelligence to security agents on suspicious characters in their neighborhoods for quick response to crimes in the affected areas.